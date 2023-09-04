Cheers to the Working Class with Annual Labor Day Picnic

DULUTH, Minn. — It was an amazing day for a picnic and the gates at Bayfront Festival Park were open for just that.

Whether it was the food or the dunking of your favorite or least favorite local politician, many people gathered for this year’s Labor Day picnic. Accompanying the hot dogs and corn, local musicians performed on stage.

The North East Area Labor Council celebrated all the hard work of workers whenever they were a part of a union.

“We take pride in making sure that individuals have a voice in their workplace,” said Lee Cutler, political organizer for North East Area Labor Council and event coordinator. “It’s a day to say thank you for all your hard work. We see this. Trying to put on a little thank you here, free food, free music, and just a fun, fun day.”

The North East Labor Council represents 40,000 different union members across the Northland. Representing carpenters, teachers, nurses and many more.

“Unions give you a voice in the workplace. You have a stake in it. And right now we are in a wonderful movement, happening around the country, but really here in Minnesota too,” said Cutler. “Where unions are really flexing their muscles showing that they have a voice here.”

Just this past year, several local labor unions executed their right to strike or picket. A right that is proudly represented in the Northland.