Cloquet’s Annual Labor Day Parade

CLOQUET, Minn. –It’s a tradition in Carlton County and Cloquet to have a Labor Day parade. With the great weather today, the parade was very well attended.

Scott Loons was one of many at the parade and explained why the parade is important to him. “Well, it’s a family tradition, bring the kids down, support labor. I’m in a union, I’m retired.”

Aurora Grund is a regular attendee at the Labor Day parade and she’s pleased each year at the turnout. “A lot of people, a whole lot of people, a lot of kids, and pretty much a lot of everyone from throughout Cloquet and the surrounding area.”

Of course, the kids gathered along the parade route may not have realized the meaning behind the parade, but they were very happy to collect the candy being thrown from the cars and floats.