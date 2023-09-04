Esko Baseball’s Bryce Hipp to Play Collegiately at Dakota County Technical College

Hipp would mash the ball this past season for Esko. 30 hits in 73 at bats, 10 extra base hits, and 30 runs batted in for a .411 batting average.

ESKO, Minn.- Another Esko baseball standout will make the jump to the college ranks.

Soon to be senior catcher Bryce Hipp announced his college commitment to Dakota County Technical College over the weekend.

He also could play the field as he threw out six base runners in 136 innings behind the plate.

Hipp was a Polar League all-conference selection.