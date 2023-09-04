Former UWS Defenseman Charles Martin Re-Signs with Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Former UWS defenseman Charles Martin is sticking around with the team that gave him his first pro opportunity.

Martin has re-upped with the Rapid City Rush, who are the ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames.

Martin split time with UWS and the Rush last season. In 19 games in Rapid City, the d-man had nine points.

He doubled that mark with the Yellowjackets, having 18 points in 28 games.