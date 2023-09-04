From Old to New, Memorial Car Show Has It All

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Whenever it’s the motors, the builds, or the chance to see something unique. The Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car Show returned to where it began on Tower Avenue.

“So we kind of turned it into a memorial for Dennis,” said Co-organizer Michele Haltli. “And we continued on with what he did, giving a free t-shirt to car entries or motorcycles and there is no entry fee as well.”

With cars dating as far back as the 1920s, the car show is a love letter to automotive enthusiasts. But this tradition has been going on for decades.

Originally ran by Dennis VanAlstine for 19 years until his death in 2016.

“He would be thrilled. It gotten bigger year after year. We stayed with his traditions,” said Haltli.

Haltli has taken over the car show since. She has co-organized the event with her daughter for seven years now. Memorializing her friend by continuing his love of vehicles.

Something that means a lot to Dennis’ brother Andy VanAlstine. The brothers were known for drag racing back in the 60s.

But there was only two times that Andy beat his older brother. One where he recalls painting ‘Dennis is Menace’ on the side of his ‘55 Chevrolet.

“We went to the drag races together and he didn’t know I was there, and he didn’t know I had a ‘55 Chevrolet like his,” said Andy remembering his brother. “So we went off on the green and I beat him by about one and a half car lengths. That was the best that I’ve ever beat him.”

Following in Dennis’ legacy, donations were raised for a charity of the organizer’s choice. This year raising almost $1,000 for the Ronald McDonald House in Duluth.

“It’s nice to have my brother memorized like this,” said Andy. “He would be proud. He would be thankful.”

The Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car Show will return next year on their original date, the Fourth of July.

Every year the car show hands out trophies for the best vintage vehicles. Kevin Deidrich won in the car category with his 1970 Chevelle. Johnny G. won in the truck category with his 1978 F-150. A 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glider won for motorcycles.