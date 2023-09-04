Makeup And The Positive And Negative Affects On Self-Esteem

DULUTH, Minn. — We all have something that makes us feel confident. It can be new shoes or a new hairstyle, but for a lot of us it’s makeup.

Most people are inspired by beauty influencers on social media. Studies show 78% of women spend 55 minutes getting ready for the day.

Many women said they feel more confident and more feminine with makeup on, according to the Plos One Journal of Science.

Fox21 spoke with Dr. Kelsea Schoenbauer in the Communications Department at University of Minnesota-Duluth, giving us her insight on the world of cosmetics.

“I feel positivley towards it. I do; I think if you have that intrinsic motivation to want to wear makeup by means you should,” said Schoenbauer. “Freedom of expression, however you feel like it enhances your phyiscal attributes, then by all means I think an individual should feel empowered to do that. I think sometimes it’s difficult because again one of these standards I think women have an additional kind of barrier whether that is terms of investment. Makeup is expensive!”

Dr. Schoenbauer also talks about how makeup can have a positive impact on a person, or lead to negative experiences for others.

“Taking a large scope I think it’s positive but I think that it can also definitely I think negatively impact an individual’s identity if they feel like they have to up hold a certain ideal of beauty,” said Schoenbauer.

Dr. Schoenbauer also mentioned the joy that makeup can bring to not just women, but to everyone who sees them. Learning how different colors and shades can be combined for a new look can be intimating but also be fun.