20 Trees Catch Fire In Solway Township

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A wildfire took over nearly two-dozen trees in Solway Township Tuesday.

Fire Chief Brandon Porter said 20 large trees — mostly pine — started on fire around 12:45 p.m.

The fire happened on the 4300 block of Caribou Lake Road on private land.

Grand Lake and Hermantown fire departments responded as mutual aid, along with the Minnesota DNR.

Chief Porter said the flames were quickly contained after arriving on scene.

A small amount of property was damaged.

Nobody was injured.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.