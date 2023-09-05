Barnum Wildfire Contained, Grew to Over 40 Acres in Size

BARNUM, Minn. — A wildfire in Barnum that grew to over 40 acres in size has since been contained with management efforts continuing this morning.

According to a press release, at 5:25 p.m. on September 4, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a smoke in the area of County Road 8 and County Road 11 in Barnum Township.

Reports later were that it was a wildfire, over an acre in size and getting close to houses.

The wildfire had grown to over five acres and then over 10 or more acres in a short time.

The flames were ranging from two to four feet in height. The wildfire continued to over twenty acres and last report was over forty acres in size.

Numerous property owners in the immediate area were notified of the wildfire and updated.

Firefighting personnel determined that with the weather conditions, further efforts to manage the wildfire would begin again on Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained prior to firefighters leaving and will be monitored further by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office throughout the evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no structures were reported damaged by the wildfire.

With the assistance of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helicopter, a large volume of water was able to be dropped and aided the firefighting personnel on the ground.

Barnum Fire Department was assisted by Blackhoof, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Moose Lake, Mahtowa and Kettle River Fire Departments.

Essentia Health- Moose Lake Ambulance also assisted at the scene.