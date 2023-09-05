Coffee Conversation: Duluth Couple Publishes Two Children’s Books

DULUTH, Minn. — Local couple Isaac and Jennifer Hunt joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the making of two children’s books recently launched.

“Snowy Halloween” and “The Yellow Dragon” are now available on Amazon & Barnes and Noble.

The two have been working on a 3rd book which they plan to release in November. It’s called “The Blue Fox,” and is a spinoff focused on one character of The Yellow Dragon.

A book launch is set to talk place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Leif Erikson Park from 5:30-7:00 pm, but is subject to change or move locations dependent on weather.

For updates, follow Treasure Hunt Art on Facebook.