Memory Screens Can Help Detect Dementia or Alzheimer’s Early

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Wisconsin has around 120,000 people living with dementia, reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. This number is suspected to double by 2040. But memory screens can offer some relief for early detection.

“We get a lot of family that can call us about, you know, we’ve noticed some changes in our loved one.”

Everyone ages, making the risk for memory-related health concerns a reality to many.

“Whenever it’s forgetting names. There’s normal age-related changes so as we age our brains get older just like our bodies get older,” said Thompson.

Chelsea Thompson is a dementia specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center. She’s dedicated to help people cope with memory-related issues like dementia.

“But where it starts to become a concern is when those memory changes disrupt your daily life,” said Thompson.

Thompson says memory screens can help detect early detection of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. They consists of three short tasks that can indicate possible memory loss.

“Our memory screens is a tool that we use to help spark a conversation with a doctor,” said Thompson. “Memory screens that kind of get their baseline or if they’re some concerns that we see we can have them sign a release for information so we can send those results off to their doctors.”

But it’s not just older adults that can experience brain changes, Thompson explained some people can start to experience cognitive changes as early as forty.

“We also encourage people to have a memory screen done every year, kind of around the same time,” said Thompson. “Just to track their brain health to see if there is a decline and if there should be some concerns.”

Roughly 21-24% of Douglas County residents are ages 65 or older, making accessibility to memory screenings that much more important.

“It is important that we track these changes or if we do have family members that are concerned or ourselves have a concern, it’s important to get a diagnosis or to have these conversations so you can plan ahead of what that might look like. What your life might be like or some lifestyle changes.”

Wednesday, September 6, the Douglas County Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer free memory screenings at the Superior Public Library between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Screenings only take 10 to 15 minutes, or you can call their office to set up an appointment.