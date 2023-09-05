Pets Can Help Reduce Stress, Make Positive Impact On Mental Health

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Mental health issues like depression and anxiety are becoming more common among Americans under 30. The American Psychiatric Association says symptoms include loneliness and lack of motivation.

One way to help with these symptoms is a four-legged companion. 86% of pet owners say their pets have made a positive impact on their mental health.

A furry friend can reduce stress and provide a calming presence. Places such as the Humane Society have a variety of pets to choose from. The Douglas County Humane Society tells Fox21 how important these companionships are.

“So, one thing, I’m sure you’ve noticed when you interact with people all day everybody’s got a different personality, everybody’s having sometimes there’s good days and there’s bad days. You never kind of know whatcha gonna get. One of the best things about a pet is that they’re going to love you. So, when you come home, they’re always happy! When you sit down you got somebody in your lap who wants to watch TV! There’s always someone to play with. There’s always interaction and fun! It gets you motivated to get up and move! So just so much win-win emotionally, psychology, physically. I mean you can’t go wrong with a pet,” said Cheri Fitch, Fundraising Events Coordinator.

Cheri Fitch advises if you are struggling with your mental health and unable to adopt a pet, you’re always welcome to volunteer at the Humane Society. She also says, the shelter always has animals up for adoption.

Going to school and trying to make ends meet can be stressful on anyone. UMD student and dog owner Lauren Browender tells us how she has improved since having her dog.

“I got him when i really was struggling and I needed some sort of motivation to keep on a schedule and getting up early in the morning and he was really helpful in getting me out of bed getting me outside take him on walks and just being responsible. I think there has been a big change just being responsible for him has really pushed me into seeing the bigger picture and it just makes me more well-rounded,” said Lauren Browender, dog owner, part-time server.

Lauren mentions she always wanted a dog but was not financially able to support one until two years ago. She suggests there are always opportunities in the community to walk dogs as a job or as a volunteer.