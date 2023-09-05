Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Stays Unbeaten, Duluth Denfeld Knocks Off Hibbing

Hermantown improves to 3-0 and will next play at Proctor on Thursday. Denfeld will play at Grand Rapids also on Thursday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team continued their winning ways on Tuesday, defeating Duluth East at home 3 to 2.

Duluth East falls to 1-3 and will look to get back on track against St. Francis at home on Thursday.

In other volleyball action, Duluth Denfeld would take down Hibbing in four sets.

The Hunters will travel to play Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Hibbing’s next game action will also be at Grand Rapids. That game is set for September 12th.