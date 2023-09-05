UMD Volleyball Moves Up to #7 in AVCA Poll, Madison Named Defensive Player of the Week

UMD is preparing for their home opener Thursday against Michigan Tech.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team is moving up a spot in the latest AVCA poll.

The Bulldogs are up one spot to number seven after going 4-0 at the Ferris State Invitational over the weekend.

In other Bulldog news, defensive specialist Kaylyn Madison was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week.

She averaged 5.64 digs per set, totaling 79 digs in the four matches.

