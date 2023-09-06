3 People Found Dead At Whitebirch Estates In Breezy Point

Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead at a townhouse development in Breezy Point on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a Whitebirch Estates on Whitebirch Drive in Breezy Point around 8:45 p.m. and found three people deceased.

Authorities have not shared details about the deaths or the victims as of Wednesday morning but said there is not believed to be a threat to the public. The names of the victims are not being released until family members have been notified.

The sheriff’s office, Breezy Point Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Beyond that, details released on Wednesday by the sheriff’s office are minimal. Authorities have not reported any arrests.

