Coffee Conversation: Duluth Bethel Celebrates 150 Years, Concert for Recovery Returns

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Bethel is celebrating 150 years with a two-day event, featuring the third annual Concert for Recovery.

Executive Director Dennis Cummings joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the gathering and its purpose.

This event is in celebration of mental health and recovery from substance abuse disorders sponsored by the Bethel and supporters. It’s free to the community.

Doors open at 6:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the DECC Symphony Hall for day one of Duluth Bethel’s 150th birthday and then again at 6:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 7 for the Concert for Recovery.

Big Top Chautauqua’s Blue Canvas Orchestra, Mick Sterling and Tommy Wotruba are the headlining performers.