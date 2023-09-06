Coffee Conversation: UMD’s NRRI to hold Open House Focused on the Future

DULUTH, Minn. — University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute is opening its doors to the public (Sept. 16) to highlight research focused on the future.

NRRI Marketing & Communications Manager June Breneman joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to discuss current areas of integrated research aimed at challenges today.

The open house is taking place Saturday, Sept.16 from 10 am – 2 pm in Hermantown at 5013 Miller Trunk Highway.

You can chat with researchers onsite and learn about their STEM careers, and enjoy a hot dog or bratwurst lunch.

The institutes three areas of strategic focus include; ecosystem resilience, future forest industries and iron & minerals of the future.

NRRI’s mission is to deliver integrated research solutions that value our resources, environment and economy for a sustainable and resilient future.