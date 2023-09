Esko Girls Soccer Shuts Out Hibbing/Chisholm to Improve to 4-0-1

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team stayed unbeaten on the season on Wednesday, defeating Hibbing/Chisholm 9-0.

Kaitlyn McConnell and Jordyn Randa each had two goals to lead Esko.

Esko (4-0-1) will next play at Eden Prairie on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bluejackets (0-3) will host Hermantown on Thursday.