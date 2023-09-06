Gordy’s Hi-Hat In Cloquet Now Has A Food Truck

CLOQUET, Minn. — A favorite local restaurant in Cloquet now has some new wheels.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat is now offering a food truck currently called the Gordy’s Brat Stand. The soft opening for the truck was Labor Day weekend and it was a success.

The family-owned restaurant’s menu has been the same for 63 years. Now the food truck gives them the opportunity to provide the community new types of food. It also gives them access to serve food year-round instead of their usual summer months.

“The community here in Northern Minnesota has always been incredible to us. And it all started with my grandparents 63 years ago. They did such a good job of engraining themselves in this neighborhood, in this community here in Cloquet and Duluth that it’s really a testament to them that after all these years we can do something, and people are willing to try it because they did such a good job from the grass roots. So, you know it’s a lot of fun that we get these opportunities to do new things and that people are excited about it and we’re just excited to see more of our customers in a different way,” said Sever Lundquist, Gordy’s grandson.

If the Gordy’s food truck is not out at an event it will be at the restaurant’s location on the weekends. Gordy’s Hi-Hat restaurant closes for the season October 1st.