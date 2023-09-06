Local YMCA Branches Welcome Community For Free This Week

DULUTH, Minn. — As students are going back to school, the Duluth Area Family YMCA is also welcoming the community back.

It is Welcome Week at the Y which means people can use all of their amenities and take any exercise classes free of cost. The join-fee is also waived this week.

Locations include not only the Duluth branch, but the Hermantown and Cook County branches to try out through Sunday as well.

The executive director says what makes the Y different from other facilities is how family and community focused it is.

“It’s not just about focusing on your own health and wellness goals. You are investing into your community and making sure that people from all walks of life, from all backgrounds are able to come together and commune and be a part of what Duluth is and be part of a bigger picture,” said Emily Ranta, executive director of the downtown branch of Duluth Area Family YMCA.

The Duluth YMCA will be hosting their Woodland Barbecue this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., free for the community to attend. All of their fall programs begin next week.