Rotary Club of Superior Raising Money for Ukraine

SUPERIOR, Wisc. –It was February 2022, when Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine.

Now a year and a half later, the war continues and the people of Ukraine continue to find ways to meet their daily needs. Rotary groups in Ukraine have been leading the effort to raise money and coordinate the distribution of the supplies.

Now the Rotary Club of Superior is working to raise $40 thousand dollars to help the ongoing relief effort.

At its regular monthly meeting, the Rotary Club of Superior had a ZOOM call with the ‘Rotary Club Ukraine Unity,’ Members of that club have been working with Rotarians in Great Britain, Germany, and the United States.

The Ukraine Unity group uses the money raised to purchase the needed products but also distributes the items to areas most in need. The items needed in Ukraine include generators, medical supplies, and water purification systems. With winter fast approaching, winter clothing, food, and shelter are also needed.

So far, the Rotary Club of Superior has collected $2,500 and would like other local civic groups and individuals in the Twin Ports to assist in the relief effort for the Ukraine effort.

Georgette Wondolkowski a member of the Superior Rotary Club said,” How can we maximize our dollars? Part of that is giving money to Rotary in Ukraine or in the U.K. Let them source the materials locally, where they can get wholesale prices and get a better price as opposed to shipping things over.”

Another member of the Rotary Club of Superior, Joe Radtke said, Our intention is to make sure we are being effective with this and I think that because of the global reach of the Rotary, we really do have the network to make the dollars work for everybody and particularly Ukraine. 9:33>

If your club or organization would like to assist the Ukrainians and the Rotary in collecting its goal of 40 thousand dollars, you can make donations by going to its website SuperiorRotary.org, or by sending a check to the Rotary’s PO Box.