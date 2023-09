DULUTH, Minn. — With spooky season near a thrilling store is now open in Duluth.

Spirit Halloween is located in the former Bed Bath and Beyond next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Halloween themed store offers a wide variety of costumes, decorations, and props to make your spooky celebrations fun.