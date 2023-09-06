The Arena League Reveals 2024 Schedule, Duluth Harbor Monsters to Open Year on Road

DULUTH, Minn.- Kickoff for the Duluth Harbor Monsters may be almost nine months away. But on Wednesday, the Arena League released the 2024 schedule for their inaugural season.

Duluth will have their first-ever game on the road at the Kansas City Goats. The game will be on June 1st at 7:05 PM.

The Harbor Monsters first home game at DECC Arena will come on June 23rd. That contest will also be against the Goats. Kick-off is 5:05 PM.

Full Harbor Monsters Schedule:

Week 1: at Kansas City, 7:05 PM (June 1st)

Week 2: Bye Week (June 8th)

Week 3: at Ozarks, 7:05 PM (June 15th)

Week 4: vs. Kansas City, 5:05 PM (June 23rd)

Week 5: vs. Waterloo, 7:05 PM (June 29th)

Week 6: at Ozarks, 7:05 PM (July 6th)

Week 7: vs. Waterloo, 7:05 PM (July 13th)

Week 8: vs. Ozarks, 7:05 PM (July 20th)

Week 9: at Waterloo, 7:05 PM (July 27th)