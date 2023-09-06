UMD Volleyball Set to Host Up North Preseason Tournament

This is the first early season tournament UMD has hosted since 2012.

DULUTH, Minn.- So far, so good for the 7th ranked UMD volleyball team. The Bulldogs went a perfect 4-0 at the Ferris Invitational this past weekend.

Now they’re gearing up for another four matches. Except this time it will be at the friendly confines of Romano Gym.

UMD is the host of the Up North Preseason Volleyball Tournament. A total of six teams, three of which are ranked in the top 25, will battle in 12 matches.

The Bulldogs will face Michigan Tech, Central Washington, Northern Michigan, and Southern New Hampshire.

Head Coach Jim Boos says this weekend will help the team prepare for their upcoming conference schedule.

“It’s just one more weekend of four matches to prepare for what the Northern Sun grind is going to be. We come in with a little bit of uncertainty with our lineup. We’ve tinkered with some things in practice and even this last weekend. We tinked a little bit with our lineup trying to settle in as to how we can best maximize our personnel. So we’ll continue to do that. We’re playing four very high level teams and it’s going to really push us and test us and that’s what these preseason tournaments are supposed to be,” said Boos.

The gauntlet starts Thursday against a Michigan Tech team UMD has already seen a bit this year.

“We were able to scrimmage Michigan Tech before our season started. So we do have a little bit of film and we were able to see them before our season even started. We know their tempo is fast and they have some great hitters out there. So we’re just super excited to be able to play them again,” said graduate setter Madison Gordon.

Gametime between the Huskies and Bulldogs is set for 7:30 pm on Thursday.