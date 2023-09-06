University of Wisconsin Superior Starts School Year

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The school year at UW Superior is now underway. Students and teachers had their first classes of the Semester today. We talked with three students about their thoughts after they had finished their first day of classes.

We were able to talk with students from Germany, Michigan, and Rochester Minnesota.

Mya Haupt, a freshman from Germany told us,” I like the campus, it’s very pretty. I like that part. I enjoy the cafeteria, and I enjoyed Chemistry today. Is that what you’re majoring in? Computer Science.

Stella Harris, a freshman from Michigan said, “First day is always like trying to get to know others and stuff. What classes did you have this morning? Math, Writing, and Music History.”

Finally, we talked with senior Tawna Christenson of Rochester and she said, “Getting to meet the new group of girls and guys that are going to be coming into my major and hopefully solidifying that it’s a good course to study in, and they really, really have chosen the right path for themselves.”

We hope that everyone’s first day of school went as well as these three did.