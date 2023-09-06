Wisconsin Secretary of State Visits Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. –The Wisconsin Secretary of State wants to correct myths and disinformation that have been circulating about what her office and local clerks can do. And can’t do.

The first item Sarah Godlewski wants to clear up is that her office does not administer elections. But she is responsible for witnessing and validating both the certificate of votes for presidential elections. She also assists local officials to ensure they are completing local election tasks to ensure officially required tasks are completed.

“My conversations with clerks love their job, but they’re taking a beating,” said Godlewski. “They’ve been threatened. They’re doing their jobs because they care about the community and they’re like whatever you can do to be an advocate and provide support, Thank you. Because this is a hard job, and we need all hands on deck to help us do the important work.”

Godlewski also has begun a program to get students and their parents involved in civics. She sees educating people in the state as critical. Her office has developed a trivia game that is available to use with local audiences to help educate and inform students and parents alike.

“Kids are our future, and if we’re not engaging our kids in our democracy, we’re on a terrible path. So, one myth that has been one of our top priorities. How are we getting and engaging young people and doing it with their families because the families are also huge influencers? “

The Secretary of State’s office has an important role in financing community projects across Wisconsin. The office leads a $1.4 billion school trust fund that communities can use to help pay for local projects. From 2019 to 2023 the program funded over 600 projects.