Antony, Renier Lead UMD at Bulldog Open

UMD wins men 6k, women's 5k

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD cross country team owned the racetrack at Lester Park Golf Course Thursday afternoon in this year’s Bulldog Open.

For the men, Austin Antony won the 6k race with a time of 18:13.3. He edged out St. Scholastica’s Calvin Boone, who crossed the finish line two seconds later. Saints Senior Lars Dewall rounded out the top three at 18:20.8. With three top-five finishers and four racers in the top 10, the Bulldogs were the top team with 23 points, followed by St. Scholastica (53) and UW-Superior (62).

For the women, UMD’s Lauryn Reiner edged out St. Scholastica’s Allison Hendrickson in the 5k race by four-tenths of a seconds at 18:35.0 for the top spot. Eight Bulldogs finished in the top 10, including third-place finisher Savannah Schley (18.51.20). The Bulldogs easily won the women’s title at 20 points with St. Scholastica in second (49).

UMD will now get ready for their next race, the Roy Griak Invite at Falcon Heights on September 22. St. Scholastica is scheduled to compete in The Running of the Cows on September 16 in Northfield.