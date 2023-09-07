Barnum Area Wildfire Now 50% Contained

UPDATE (September 7, 2:45 p.m.) –The fire was 50% contained as of Thursday afternoon according to state fire officials. There had been no growth in the size of the fire overnight, and the area affected remained at 70 acres.

Three bulldozers are on site according to the Minnesota Interagency Information Center. A bulldozed control line runs along County Road 11 on the west edge of the fire site. Work continues today to establish similar control lines along the north and south edges.

All the evacuations have ended.

Hand tools are also being used, and crews are assessing the best way to get into the lowland areas along the east side of the fire. Firefighters are using tracked vehicles to get to those areas and continue working the control line along the east side of the fire.

All roads in the area have been re-opened, but drivers are urged to be careful because of the traffic and movement of firefighting crews and vehicles.

UPDATE (September 6, 5:10 p.m.) –The fire area now covers 70 acres, and is ten percent contained, in the latest update from those on the scene. The overnight storms and rain that blanketed much of the region only produced a half-an-inch of rain in the area southeast of Barnum. The state Incident Command Center said that was enough rain to calm the fire but not put it out. The incoming storm system Tuesday evening also forced fire-suppression aircraft to be sent back to their bases for safety concerns. Wednesday, a bulldozer line was being set up on the west edge of the fire. The hope is that removing ground vegetation in that area would help stop or slow the fire. The Carlton County Sheriff’s office evacuated six residences during the peak of the fire. Three residences remain evacuated as of early Wednesday evening. County Roads 8 and 11 remain closed in the area. Temperatures were cooler Wednesday with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. Conditions are expected to be drier on Thursday.

UPDATE (September 5, 1:15 p.m.) — The wildfire in Barnum that grew to over 40 acres is active, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System.

Aircraft resources were called back Tuesday morning to continue to contain the fire.

A press release says structures are threatened and travelers are reminded to slow down and follow all laws that protect emergency responders working along roadways.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

ORIGINAL POST:

BARNUM, Minn. — A wildfire in Barnum that grew to over 40 acres in size has since been contained with management efforts continuing this morning.

According to a press release, at 5:25 p.m. on September 4, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a smoke in the area of County Road 8 and County Road 11 in Barnum Township.

Reports later were that it was a wildfire, over an acre in size and getting close to houses. The wildfire had grown to over five acres and then over 10 or more acres in a short time.

The flames were ranging from two to four feet in height. The wildfire continued to over twenty acres and last report was over forty acres in size.

Numerous property owners in the immediate area were notified of the wildfire and updated.

Firefighting personnel determined that with the weather conditions, further efforts to manage the wildfire would begin again on Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained prior to firefighters leaving and monitored further by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office throughout the evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no structures were reported damaged by the wildfire.

With the assistance of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helicopter, a large volume of water was able to be dropped and aided the firefighting personnel on the ground.

Barnum Fire Department was assisted by Blackhoof, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Moose Lake, Mahtowa and Kettle River Fire Departments.

Essentia Health- Moose Lake Ambulance also assisted at the scene.