Coffee Conversation: 17th Annual Minnesota Mile Friday in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The 17th Annual Minnesota Mile will take participants on a 1-mile course along the scenic Skyline Parkway in Duluth on Friday, September 8.

Grandma’s Marathon Public Relations & Marketing Director Zach Schneider joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and the fall running season.

The race is an excellent option for participants of all ages and skill levels. Start time is Friday at 6:00 p.m.