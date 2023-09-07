Duluth Haunted Ship Getting Ready For Spooky Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s spookiest attraction is preparing for its upcoming season.

It is the 29th year of the Haunted Ship in Canal Park. Crews work all winter coming up with new frightful ideas to make it as realistic and scary as possible.

This year organizers are calling it fever dream-like with a sinking boat room, narrow escape through catacombs, and a vortex.

To make it all happen the DECC is in need volunteers. They will even be offering a scare school September 23rd for people to learn the proper way to haunt.

“It truly is creating a customer service experience where people come, and they feel transported away from whatever real horrible things might be happening in their lives. And they come here, and they have all that adrenaline and then they laugh and hopefully after they go out for a drink or a bite to eat after and just talk it all through and then it becomes a whole Duluthy event,” said Lucie Amundsen.

The first night of horror is October 5th. You can go online to get tickets now.