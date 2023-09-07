Grand Rapids Boys Soccer Soars Over Denfeld

Remains undefeated at 3-0-2 overall

DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids boys soccer team remains undefeated this season after rolling over Duluth Denfeld 4-1 Thursday night.

The Hunters scored in the first five minutes of the first half with Ben Senich finding the back of the net. However, the Thunderhawks would recover with two goals before halftime. Grand Rapids would carry that momentum to the second half, where they scored two more goals.

Last season, the Thunderhawks went 2-3 overall in their first five games, but it’s a different story this season as they’re currently 3-0-2. They’ll look to stay undefeated when they travel to North Branch on Saturday.