UMD Volleyball Continues Winning Ways By Topping Michigan Tech in Home Opener

UMD will next be in action on Friday when they host Central Washington. Gametime is at 7:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team improved to 5-0 on the season on Thursday, defeating Michigan Tech in three sets.

The Bulldogs were led by Cianna Selbitschka, Samantha Paulsen, and Grace Daak who each had eight kills apiece.

