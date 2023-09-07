UWS Volleyball Hoping New Faces Means Longer Tourney Run

UWS is coming off a year where they made it to the UMAC title game, before falling to Northwestern.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior Yellowjacket volleyball team has already four games under their belt.

This year though they’re tasked with adding six new faces to the returning core from a year ago.

So far it’s resulted in a .500 record as the Yellowjackets picked up two wins and two losses at the Ripon College Classic last weekend.

UWS junior outside hitter Maiana Stark says it’s what the team does off the court that will help them succeed on the court this season.

“I feel like we worked a lot in preseason on just team bonding. That helped a lot. We just got to know each other and obviously off the court relationships improve on the court as well. That just helps us all to be able to work together. Obviously there’s the returners who have been playing together for three or more years so that makes it easier as well,” said Stark.

The Yellowjackets now turn their focus to four games this weekend as they prepare for the Stinger Classic.

Junior Libero Jenna Anderson admits it’s a marathon but they feel like their cardio is ready for the task.

“It’s a lot of work but our two a day practices that we have for 14 days they’re very hard, especially in the heat. It’s probably 80 to 90 degrees in here, we don’t have AC so that definitely helps us out a bit, kind of get us acclimated to the gym and whatever else. But, other than that you kind of have to push through those long games. we do play best out of five so it is a lot of work but it’s very rewarding,” added Anderson.

UWS will face both Northland and St. Mary’s on Friday as part of the classic.