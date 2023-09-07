Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visits with students and teachers at a local school

MAPLE, Wis. — The Governor visited Northwestern High School in Maple Thursday morning. He walked the halls, speaking with students, teachers and staff. He said he enjoyed being there and spoke about the seriousness of the teacher shortage. He noted that rural schools like Northwestern have at least one unique advantage on larger city schools. Rural schools tend to have a higher percentage of students wanting to return and teach there after graduation. To fix the overall problem of too few teachers long term, he said our perception of them needs to change.

The Governor said, “First of all we’ve got to start treating teachers with respect. They are currently being held accountable for every ill in society by some people. In the State of Wisconsin, we are short of people to work, whether a plumber a teacher or anything. And so we need to continue to convince young people and people here at the high school level that to imbue kids with the thought: yes, I can do this too.”

Students don’t often get a chance to visit with a Governor. They were able to casually engage with him as he walked from table to table in the lunchroom. District Administrator Karl Morrin says everyone can unite behind education.

“I told my staff no matter what your politics are it is a great day for him to come to your school. And for him to be here and just interact with kids. He just loves kids. He’s a former State Superintendent He’s always been about kids and trying to do the best for them.”

Northwestern High has an enrollment of 400 students. The Governor will continue his visits across the state throughout the month.