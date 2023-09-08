City of Duluth’s Street Maintenance Crew Busy This Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — With a record amount of snow this past winter here in Duluth, comes record road maintenance.

The City of Duluth Street Maintenance crew has been busy this summer with pothole patching, crack filling, and other road repairs.

There are 6 patching trucks for employees to work with and every week there is anywhere from 3 to 4-hundred tons of material used to fix the roads.

The City’s Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator says the team is confident with where they are at and still have plenty of time to keep up with road repairs.

“Every detour, every time you have to slow down for orange cones, every time you see road work ahead signs. You’re seeing improvement in our infrastructure and if there’s one thing that’s echoed throughout the City of Duluth for my tenure here has been we need to repair our streets,” said Geoff Vukelich, Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator.

Crews have finished work on the main roads and are continuing to do maintenance on the residential neighborhoods and alleys.

The street maintenance team is also prepping for the upcoming winter season of plowing.