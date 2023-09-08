Coffee Conversation: Lake Superior Harvest Festival at Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn. — The 2023 Lake Superior Harvest Festival returns on Saturday, Sept. 9 to Bayfront Festival Park.

The Harvest Festival is a project of the Lake Superior Sustainable Farming Association, and was founded as an educational outreach program aimed to showcase the local agricultural production of food throughout the Lake Superior region of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Festival Coordinator Julie Allen joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the family-oriented event.

Onsite you’ll find a huge farmers market, live music all day, expanded Energy Fair experience, nonprofit exhibitors tent, educational demonstrations and more.

It’s taking place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Bayfront Festival Park. Free Admission, $10 for parking.

The goal of the event is to help promote sustainable local food production as a key component of a healthier economy, environment and community in the Lake Superior region.