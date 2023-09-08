Community Leaders Learn All About Firefighting In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Friday, Superior Firefighters Local 74 hosted a program to show community members what it’s like to be them.

It was called FIRE OPS 101, which is an interactive way to teach community members how firefighters keep our communities safe.

The event was designed for local business leaders and elected officials to participate in hands-on operations. Those operations included suiting up in proper protective gear and battling a live fire.

One safety officer says he looks forward to teaching the community what they do.

“I don’t think everything that we do really gets shown that much and they get to see the behind the scenes work of what happens on a scene whether it be medical, fire, or rescue,” said Aidan Kealey-Swenson, safety officer.

The event was held at the Superior Fire Department Headquarters on Tower Avenue.