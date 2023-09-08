Deaths Of 3 People At Breezy Point Ruled Murder-Suicide

(Updated September 8, 5:30 p.m.) — The three deaths at a Breezy Point townhouse have been ruled a double-murder and suicide, according to the Crow Wing County Attorney’s office.

The two people murdered have been identified as 54-year-old Melanie Michele Jansen of Maple Grove, and her daughter, 29-year-old Hannah Nicole Parmenter of Elk River.

The man who authorities say shot the women before shooting himself, was Michael Charles Toner, a 59-year-old man from Maple Grove.

The women had been renting the unit since Friday, and were found Tuesday when Jansen’s son stopped by to visit his mother and sister.

The county attorney’s office said an autopsy concluded that the two women had been shot multiple times, and that Toner died of a single gunshot to the side of his head.

Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead at a townhouse development in Breezy Point on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities responded to a Whitebirch Estates on Whitebirch Drive in Breezy Point around 8:45 p.m. and found three people deceased.

Authorities have not shared details about the deaths or the victims as of Wednesday morning but said there is not believed to be a threat to the public. The names of the victims are not being released until family members have been notified.

The sheriff’s office, Breezy Point Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Beyond that, details released on Wednesday by the sheriff’s office are minimal. Authorities have not reported any arrests.

FOX 9 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.