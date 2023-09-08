Duluth Denfelds Stadium and Field Has a New Name Dedicated to Past Coaches

DULUTH, Minn. — The Denfeld Hunter’s home turf has a new name dedicated to two past football coaches.

The former Public Schools Stadium is now Walt Hunting Stadium dedicated to the Hunters namesake.

Coach Hunting led his team to five state championships and was inducted into the Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame.

The field also has a new name, Marv Heikkinen Field, he led his team to two state appearances during his time coaching.

Ahead of Fridays football game, the school had a ceremony to celebrate the new name.

“Thank you on behalf of my grandfather for this honor and tribute to his life, to the Denfeld Hunters here at Walt Hunting stadium, may god bless each and every one of you. Go Hunters!” said David Hunting, Walt Hunting’s Grandson.

Heikkinen himself and Huntings grandsons were at the ceremony to speak about the new name.