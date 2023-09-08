Duluth & MN DNR Urging Residents to Conserve Water, Under Drought Warning

NORTHLAND — The City of Duluth and state DNR officials are urging residents to practice water conservation measures due to drought warning.

The Lake Superior Watershed, which includes Duluth, Hermantown, Proctor and Rice Lake areas have entered the Drought Warning response phase, as described in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan.

Residents are encouraged to be mindful of their water use and to practice careful stewardship of water resources during this drought period.

According to the MN DNR, during drought, water resources are particularly stressed and water conservation measures are especially important.

The City of Duluth, along with all other public water suppliers in the state, is partnering with and will receive guidance from the DNR throughout the remainder of this drought period.

Outdoor Water Conservation Tips:

-Water grass only as needed – Most lawns only need 1” of water a week. Turn off any

automatic watering controls. Only turn the water on when your lawn shows signs of

excessive dryness.

-Mulch trees and plants – Mulch helps prevent water evaporation and prevents some

weed growth.

-Leave grass clippings in place – grass clippings provide shade for the soil and prevent it

from drying out as quickly.

-Let lawns grow longer to prevent premature dying – let grass stay longer than normal.

-Inspect for leaks – Leaks in hoses, pipes, couplings, or sprinklers are a significant source

of wasted water.

-Invest in a rain barrel – water collected in rain barrels can be used for watering flower

gardens and, if needed, lawns.

-Wash vehicles less frequently, and turn water off when not using the hose.

Indoor Water Conservation Tips: