Prep Football: Duluth Denfeld, Esko, & Hermantown Improve to 2-0, Superior Falls at Home

The Hunters will hit the road next week to take on Pine City. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids will host Rock Ridge.

DULUTH, Minn.- In a battle of two unbeatens on Friday, Duluth Denfeld would come out on top over Grand Rapids 24 to 21 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

In other football action, Esko defeated Proctor 73 to 6 and Hermantown took down Cloquet 41 to 7.

Lastly, over in Wisconsin, Superior fell to Eau Claire North by 20.