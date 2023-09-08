St. Luke’s Encourages Families To Keep Up With Vaccinations

DULUTH, Minn. — With kids going back to school and exposed to more germs, St. Luke’s is encouraging families to stay up to date on vaccinations.

According to a St. Luke’s pediatrician, vaccinations can help prevent common infections such as measles, chicken pox, or whooping cough. The COVID and influenza vaccines can prevent day to day respiratory illnesses that can occur.

St. Luke’s says after the pandemic, they have seen less people coming in for immunizations.

“That is something that we have to kind of work with every day to try to convince people that yeah these vaccines are safe, they’re studied. And that for most of them kids have been getting them for years without much issue,” said Kevin Morgan, St. Luke’s pediatrician.

Along with vaccines, there are other ways to keep your kids healthy.

“The first I’d say if they’re having symptoms of anything, keep them home. That’s going to keep other kids healthy. Other things like teaching them hand washing, especially before lunch. Trying to keep them from touching their face or their eyes. And then really just trying to get them outside,” said Morgan.

To keep your kids up to date on vaccinations, contact their primary to set up an appointment. St. Luke’s will also be hosting flu vaccine clinics at a later date.