UMD Hosts 3rd Annual Volunteer Fair

DULUTH, Minn. — UMD students are finding new ways to give back to the community.

It was the 3rd Annual UMD Volunteer Fair Thursday. The fair gives students the opportunities to find different ways to serve and build relationships in the community.

The event has doubled in size from last year with around 60 organizations. One UMD students says she appreciates being able to see what her options are all in one spot.

“Normally you just have to kind of look for all these things on your own and not know where to start. But it’s really nice to just be able to come out here and see what’s available,” said Avery Dierenfeld, freshman at UMD.

Many students are from out of town and the fair provides them a way to get out into the community.

“It’s just really cool to see people from the non-Duluth area to really explore the area because I’m not from Duluth either. And it’s just such a neat community that I’ve loved getting to know. I’m still getting to know certain parts of the community,” said Seth Worden, UMD sophomore and volunteer coordinator.

Organizations at the event included Bentleyville, Animal Allies, and the American Red Cross.