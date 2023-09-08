UWS Has Newly Renovated Labs in Time for the Fall Semester

SUPERIOR, Wis. — UW- Superior students are back in class, and some of those classrooms have a new style this year.

Two chemistry labs and one geography lab were renovated over the summer to bring a more modern feel to the campus.

The rooms each got new cabinets, counter tops and new technology.

Renovations started in May and wrapped up just in time for the semester that started on Wednesday.

The upgrades were planned with students and faculty in mind.

“Some of the labs that we’re looking at haven’t really been renovated for probably 15-20 years, so it’s getting a lot of things brought up to todays technology, today’s finishes. A nicer fit and feel for students and just an overall nicer experience,” said Dusty Johnson, UWS Director of Facilities Management.

Next summer UWS is jumping into “phase two” in their renovation plans, as three more labs will also see upgrades.