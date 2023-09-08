UWS Volleyball Wins Two Straight in Stinger Classic

Defeated Northland in four, swept St. Mary's in three sets

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior Yellow Jackets looked right at home as they won their first two games of the Stinger Classic.

In their first game, UWS had a tough test against Northland College, but the Yellow Jackets pulled away with a win in four sets. Later in the night, UWS returned to the floor to sweep St. Mary’s in three sets.

On Saturday, the Jackets face Concordia at 10 a.m. and will close out the Stinger Classic against St. Scholastica at 2 p.m.