Duluth Lions Club Hosts 2nd Annual Strides for Diabetes

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Lions Club hosted their 2nd annual Strides for Diabetes walk Saturday to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity in preventing the disease.

Dozens of people took their own strides in the fight against diabetes by participating in the annual walk.

Money raised from each of the walkers goes towards the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation.

People could also get exercise in ahead of the walk by tracking their own personal activity.

This year the Duluth Lions Club raised nearly $3,000 to help the fight against diabetes.

“There’s so many times when people say, oh I don’t know what I can do I feel helpless, but the people that are here today are doing something about diabetes, they’re doing it for themselves, a friend, a neighbor, a family member, and they’re doing something about it and that’s what really counts,” said Eric Schlacks, Duluth Lions Club Diabetes Committee.

If you want to donate you can go to the Duluth Lions Club website.

Funding goes to diabetes research at the University of Minnesota.