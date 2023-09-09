Lake Superior Harvest Festival Returns to Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Harvest Festival returned to Bayfront Park Saturday and brought sustainability to the northland.

The Harvest Festival is put on by the Lake Superior Sustainable Farming Association.

The goal of the festival is to promote local food production and agriculture, as well as building a healthier economy.

There was a farmers market and an electric avenue that was dedicated to electric vehicles and solar power.

The event also had live music all day and even some chickens got in on the fun to promote sustainability through local production.

“Really exciting time for electricity, the grid is getting cleaner, how we generate power is getting cleaner,” said Trevor Roy, Great River Energy. “We’re talking solar, we’re talking wind power, we’re talking hydroelectric, when that gets cleaner, charging your vehicle gets cleaner, so we’re talking better air, you’re not burning fossil fuels.”

More car companies are getting into the electric side of things and more electric cars are hitting the roads.

“It is the future and I think car manufacturers are jumping on that bandwagon and we couldn’t be happier,” said Roy.

In hope of a creating a sustainable environment the harvest festival was a zero waste event and vendors were required to have compostable service-ware.