People Get Outside for Free Park Day

CARLTON, Minn. — Saturday was Free Park Day in Minnesota which allowed the opportunity to get outside and explore nature.

The Minnesota DNR is offering four Free Park Days throughout the year.

Which allows free admission to all of Minnesota’s 75 state parks and recreation areas.

The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage people to get outdoors.

Saturday at Jay Cooke State Park, families explored the many trails and waterfalls the park offers.

Jay Cooke State Park is known for its iconic swing bridge that crosses the St Louis River.

If you want to visit the park for no cost, the next free park is on Friday, November 24.