Two dead and one in critical condition after crash near Floodwood on Highway 8

Minn. — Saturday morning authorities responded to an automated 911 call from an iPhone, stating the owner had been in severe crash.

The vehicle was located on a curve near the 11500 block of Highway 8, near Floodwood Minnesota.

Upon arrival, two occupants were found deceased, the driver was found in critical condition trapped in the vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

According to the St Louis County Sheriffs Office, alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors of the crash.

Each of the occupants were 23 years old. Names are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.