Monday Marks 22 Years Since 9/11 Attacks On America

On Monday, the United States and countries abroad will remember the tragic events of September 11th that killed almost 3,000 Americans 22 years ago.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Flags at half-staff Monday in honor of September 11th.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden that all United States flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on Monday.

“On the 22nd anniversary, we lower our flags in honor of the Americans who were lost, who were injured, and who saved lives on that tragic day. We recognize the incredible heroism of our nation’s first responders, and we reflect on the unwavering spirit of the American people,” Walz said in a statement Sunday.

Gov. Walz encourages all Minnesotans to observe the national moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Time, which is when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.