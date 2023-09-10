Officials: Wildfire In Carlton County Started By Human

A human-caused wildfire in Carlton County is now 98-percent contained, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System.

Crews were working hot spots Sunday.

Heavy machinery and firefighters continued to mop up hot areas of the 82-acre fire in Barnum near County Road 11.

This comes after an infrared flight Saturday located hot spots that needed attention.

All evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted.

And while a human caused the wildfire, officials have not released any details more than that at this time.

The wildfire started Sept. 4.